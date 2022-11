epa10248359 Soldiers stand in line in front of a Marder armored personnel carrier (APC) during a media presentation for the annual Land Operation Exercise of the German armed forces Bundeswehr in Bergen, northern Germany, 17 October 2022. The exercise is taking place with up to 2,500 soldiers at its core on the Bergen and Munster military training areas in Lower Saxony. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL