„Hank the Tank”, un urs de peste 200 de kilograme, căutat cu poliția, după ce a spart peste 40 de case, în California

Lake Tahoe, CA - A large 500lb black bear who has been named 'Hank the tank' is caught on camera in Lake Tahoe. Campaigners including California-based BEAR League are trying to help save Hank, who could be killed if he continues to menace homes and people in the area. BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022,Image: 664252607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Hank the tank, Credit line: Profimedia