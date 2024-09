MARJEYOUN, Sept. 5, 2024 -- This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from Marjeyoun, Lebanon shows smoke caused by Hezbollah's rocket attacks in northern Israel. Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it "targeted with Katyusha rockets the Beit Hillel and Zar'it barracks and artillery positions in Dishon in northern Israel" in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern villages.,Image: 904950940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no