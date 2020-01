epa08157603 People line up to get free vitamin C tablets and bottles of hand sanitiser in Hong Kong, China, 24 January 2020. Hong Kong?s Department of Health said seven people remain in isolation in hospital as suspected Wuhan virus cases, after coming down with symptoms of the respiratory coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus has so far claimed 25 lives and infected more than 800 others, according to media reports. The virus has so far spread to the USA, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE