epa08522136 Passengers arriving from Melbourne are greeted by staff from New South Wales Health department to check for COVID-19 symptoms, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, 02 July 2020. The state of Victoria has recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Some of the states suburbs will be placed under lockdown until 29 July 2020 in an attempt to quell the outbreak. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT