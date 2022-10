Iahtul de 500 de milioane de dolari al oligarhului rus Alexei Mordașov a părăsit Hong Kong. Unde se îndreaptă

epa10238060 The super yacht Nord allegedly belonging to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov is anchored in Hong Kong, China, 12 October 2022. Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu has doubled down on his administration's stance of not implementing sanctions imposed by the USA, saying sanctions had 'no legal basis' and his administration will only 'comply with UN-imposed sanctions'. The US State Department in June sanctioned Mordashov and his Russian steel company Severstal. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE