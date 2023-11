Bristol, UK. A blue plaque dedicated to street artists Banksy has appeared above a shop on Stokes Croft, next to The Mild Mild West mural, one of Banksy's earlier works done in 1999 about the rave scene and the police response to it. It it not known who installed the plaque, which has been done as an English Heritage blue plaque which commemorates notable people in history and public life, usually with a historical figure's occupation and where they lived. The plaque describes Banksy as a "prankster" who "lived here and there" with dates as "19 - 20". Blue plaque for Banksy, Bristol, UK - 20 Nov 2023 / Profimedia Images