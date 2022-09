Imagini din satelit cu groapa comună din orașul Izium, unde au fost descoperite peste 400 de cadavre care prezentau urme de violență

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows artillerty pieces deployed near the entrance to the cemetary in Izyum, Ukraine, 08 April 2022 (issued 17 September 2022). According to statements from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, bodies found in a mass burial site near Izyum, an area recently taken back from Russian forces, show signs of torture. Governor of Kharkiv Oblast Oleg Synegubov stated that civilians were among the dead, and some of the more than 440 bodies found buried at the site had their hands bound behind their backs. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES