epa07369511 Police officers guard the entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, USA, 14 March 2019. Today is the 1st anniversary of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people including 14 students and three staff members. Alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, which is the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history to date. After the shooting, surviving students have become vocal advocates for gun control, organizing protests throughout the country and maintaining social media presences, particularly on Twitter. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA