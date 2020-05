Imagini spectaculoase cu protestele-raliu din Spania. ”Marșul libertății”, organizat de un partid politic care folosește criza în scop electoral

epa08439406 People attend a protest against the Spanish central government and demand its resignation in Murcia, southern Spain, 23 May 2020. The central government won parliamentary backing on 20 May to extend the nation's state of emergency implemented to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. It is the fifth two-week extension in a row and will remain in force until 07 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARCIAL GUILLEN