epa08610200 Thai shoppers take on an escalator next to sale promotion signs at a deserted shopping mall where usually flocked with foreign tourists in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 August 2020. Thailand's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is reported to contract 12.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, the worst economic shrink in 22 years, according to Thailand's economic planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Council. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT