În statele americane lovite de noul val pandemic, lupta republicanilor împotriva măsurilor de prevenție COVID ia accente radicale

epa08997006 Governor Ron DeSantis launches the COVID-19 vaccination program for the veterans of Bay of Pigs during a press conference at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA, 08 February 2021. The state of Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound Bay of Pigs veterans and their spouses, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis .The Bay of Pigs veterans was members of the Brigade 2506, a group of Cuban exiles formed in 1960 to attempt the military overthrow of the Cuban government headed by Fidel Castro. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH