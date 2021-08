Insula Evia, tăiată în două de incendiile devastatoare, în vreme ce premierul Greciei deplânge „o vară de coșmar”

People board a ferry prior to an evacuation as a wildfire approaches the seaside village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 6, 2021. Hundreds Evacuated By Boat From Greek Island As Flames Reach Shore, Limni, Greece - 06 Aug 2021,Image: 625934973, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia