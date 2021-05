Interviu cu omul care a preluat funcția activistului sechestrat în Belarus: „Strategic, arestarea lui Protasevici a fost o greșeală a lui Lukașenko”

A protester holds an image of Roman Protasevich during the protest. Belarusians residents in Poland gathered outside the Embassy of Belarus to protest against the arrest of Roman Protesevich, dissident journalist and the repressions on activists by Aleksander Lukashenko. Belarusian demo at the embassy in Warsaw, Poland - 25 May 2021,Image: 612691837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia