A very last journey by bicycle. Designed by Isabelle Plumereau, the Corbicyclette is the meeting of a hearse and a bicycle. Anchored on the platform of a three-wheeled electrically assisted bicycle, the waterproof interior is designed to accommodate the coffin. Without gasoline engine, the Corbicyclette is silent, does not emit exhaust fumes, does not vibrate. It is soft mobility. A solution adapted to city centers in full mutation. Riding on the road as well as on the bicycle paths, it saves time for urban travel while taking its time. The Corbicyclette goes smoothly to its final resting place. We follow it, we surround it, in a gentle procession, on foot, on bicycle, on roller skates... The Corbicyclette allows a new ritual of accompaniment, of delicacy on the path of mourning. Around the Corbicyclette, one can walk slowly, without the noise and vibrations of an engine, without breathing exhaust fumes, listening to one's environment and inner vibrations. It is a source of comfort. On the day of the funeral, it is important to be able to take your time. //BONY_SIPA.9475/Credit:Bony/SIPA/2211031421/Credit:Bony/SIPA/2211031433,Image: 735097149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no