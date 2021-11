epa09156037 Joel, an 18-year-old student, receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive organized by St. John's Well Child and Family at the Abraham Lincoln High School in Los Angeles, 23 April 2021. Joel will be a college freshman next year at Cal State Los Angeles. Several universities in Los Angeles have announced they require students to be fully vaccinated to access the campus next year. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT