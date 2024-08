A red flag flutters in the wind as authorities warn against swimming at Shonan Bellmare Hiratsuka Beach Park in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo on August 10, 2024, after the city took measures in response to the government's announcement of a "major earthquake warning". Authorities in Japan urged people to avoid hoarding as anxiety over a possible megaquake triggered a spike on August 10 in demand for disaster kits and daily necessities.,Image: 897557631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Japan OUT, Model Release: no