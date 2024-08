People walk while strong wind as Typhoon Shanshan (No. 10) passes over Kyushu Island in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture on August 29, 2024. Very strong typhoon Shanshan, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture and is moving slowly over Kyushu Island region.,Image: 902642878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. 083107+0900 JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no