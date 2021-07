„Laboratorul de testare” COVID”. Lumea urmărește cursa dintre vaccinuri și varianta Delta a virusului în Marea Britanie

epa09238945 A young person waits to receive a Covid-19 vaccination jab at Twickenham rugby stadium in London, Britain, 31 May 2021. The UK government is pushing ahead with its vaccination program in its fight against the Indian variant. Twickenham rugby stadium has become a mass vaccination centre offering first jabs to everyone over thirty years of age. The UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely 21 June. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN