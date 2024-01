Liderul opoziţiei din Coreea de Sud, rănit la gât după ce a fost atacat cu un cuțit, în timp ce vizita șantierul noului aeroport din Busan

BUSAN, Jan. 2, 2024 -- Lee Jae-myung, chief of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, lies on the ground after being stabbed in the neck during his visit to Busan, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2024. Lee was taken to a hospital after being attacked by an unidentified person, multiple local media reported Tuesday. During his visit to the country's southeastern port city of Busan, Lee was stabbed in his left neck by an unidentified man. The suspect carrying an unidentified weapon on his hand was arrested at the scene.,Image: 833648538, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no