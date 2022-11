epa10276987 People take water from a water pump in Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 October 2022. "Part of the capital has been left without power as a result of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities. There is no running water in several of the city?s districts," Kyiv mayor Klitschko said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK