Ukrainian servicemen known as "Ryzhyi", left, and "Skelia" of 92nd brigade aim by an anti aircraft rocket at the frontline near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alex Babenko).,Image: 808319326, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. PHOTO TAKEN SUNDAY, SEPT. 24, 2023, Model Release: no