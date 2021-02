epa08624611 (FILE) - Members of the audience wave flags during the Last Night Of The Proms concert at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, Britain, 13 September 2014 (re-issued 25 August 2020). The BBC on 25 August 2020 confirmed that the traditional performance of the compositions 'Land Of Hope And Glory' and 'Rule Britannia!' will be conducted without lyrics. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER