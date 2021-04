epa09120388 A Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain, 07 April 2021. The UK government has been considering the use of vaccine certification. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that 'vaccine passports' are likely to be voluntary in pubs, after pressure not to make them for mandatory for pub goers. Downing Street has hinted however that the venues to require so called 'Covid-status certificates' would be theatres, nightclubs, festivals and sporting events. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN