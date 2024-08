DECEMBER 15th 2023: Actor Matthew Perry cause of death revealed in autopsy report as "acute effects of ketamine" with additional circumstances including the effects of buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease. - OCTOBER 28th 2023: Actor Matthew Perry - best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the television show "Friends" - has died at the age of 54. He was born Matthew Langford Perry on August 19th 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts and died on October 28th 2023 due to an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, California. - File Photo by: zz/Michael Germana/STAR MAX/IPx 2008 10/4/08 Matthew Perry at the 11th Annual Lili Claire Foundation Dinner and Concert Gala held on October 4, 2008 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California.