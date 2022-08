Ukrainian Colonel Vilen Martirosyan (L) presents a document to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during the second day of the extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow, Russia, USSR, 27 August 1991 (reissued 06 December 2021). Political tension and a failed hardline Communist coup in August 1991 coup played a vital role in the later collapse of the Soviet Union. Some 30 years ago, the leaders of the Russian Soviet Social Republic, the Byelorussian Soviet Social Republic and the Ukrainian Soviet Social Republic signed an agreement on the dissolution of the Soviet Union on 08 December 1991 in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. According to the documents, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, known as the USSR, ceased to exist, and the Commonwealth of Independent States CIS came to replace it. EPA-EFE/ALAIN-PIERRE HOVASSE