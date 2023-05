Imagini copleșitoare de la funeraliile victimelor din Uman. Micuțul Mișa plânge după sora lui, ucisă în atacul rusesc: „Mi-e dor de tine, Sofia”

April 30, 2023, Uman, Ukraine: Close relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony of Shulga Sofia, 11 years old, and her brother Pisarev Kiryusha, 17 years old, who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on a multi-storey residential building in Uman. On April 28, the Russian army launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine. As a result of the shelling of the city of Uman, a rocket hit a residential building. 23 people died, including 6 children. 19 people were injured.,Image: 773048988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no