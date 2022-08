Moartea care a șocat Austria. Mii de oameni au comemorat-o în stradă pe doctorița care s-a sinucis, după luni de amenințări din partea antivacciniștilor

People attend a candle light memorial at Stephansplatz for Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, the deceased Austrian doctor who closed her practice after she reported receiving death threats from opponents of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines in Vienna, Austria on August 1, 2022. Dr Lisa-Maria Kellermayr took her own life because of the death threats and hostilities in the corona virus pandemic.,Image: 711272276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia