BALI, INDONESIA - AUGUST 7: A Covid-19 patient have their oxygen saturation checked using digital oximeter at centralized isolation place in Wisma Bima Cottage, Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on August 7, 2021. Bali province provides 26 centralized isolation places for asymptomatic and mild symptoms Covid-19 patients with 3,147 beds capacity which has been almost 70 percent occupied. Indonesia has reached more than 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and over 3 million infection cases. Johannes P. Christo / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM