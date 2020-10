În lockdown din aprilie, Cuba câștigă lupta cu coronavirusul, dar își îngroapă economia. ”Nu sunt turiști, nu avem venituri”

epa08716391 A man with a mask walks with his bicycle at a square in Havana, Cuba, 02 October 2020. The Cuban provinces of Havana and Ciego de Avila are at forefront of the 48 new infections detected on the island on 02 October, as the capital begins a relaxation of the most restrictive measures applied during the month of September. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa