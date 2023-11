This handout picture released by the Israeli army, courtesy of the hostages' families on November 25, 2023, shows former captive Danielle Aloni embracing family members upon her arrival at a hospital in Israel, following her release by Hamas in Gaza with 23 other hostages on November 24, 2023. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ISRAELI ARMY" Profimedia Images