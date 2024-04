KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - APRIL 08: Palestinian families return to their houses left amid rubble and devastating destruction after Israeli forces' withdrawal from Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 08, 2024. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday evening that troop withdrawal from Khan Younis city is part of preparations to launch a ground attack on Rafah city in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip. Ahmed Zaqout / Anadolu. Profimedia Images