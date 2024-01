The photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi during IDF operation military in Gaza Strip. Gaza has been under massive Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, which has so far killed more than 21,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based Health Ministry. The Israeli escalation came in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 in Israel and took away more than 200 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. (Israel Defense Forces / Handout via SIPA PRESS)//04SIPA_sipa.28721/Credit:IDF/GPO/SIPA/ Profimedia Images ***, Model Release: no