epa08938507 Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk a crosswalk in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2021, after Tokyo announced it marked new 2001 COVID-19 infections per day. Japanese government has issued a state of emergency to 11 prefectures in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on 13 January 2021 to expand a state of emergency to seven more prefectures due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic across the country after issuing to Greater Tokyo Area of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures earlier. The state of emergency covers 70 millions of 126 millions of Japanese population. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA