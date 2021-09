This aerial photograph taken on September 3, 2021 shows trash on the abandoned A601 highway at Juprelle, near Liege. The makeshift dump - comprising 90,000 tonnes of domestic debris stretching a total eight kilometres (five miles) in both directions of the closed A601 motorway north of the city of Liege - is testament to the devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods in mid-June.,Image: 630231950, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: To go with AFP story by Marc BURLEIGH, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia