epa08397334 103 years old elder Beatriz Garcia celebrates with a carer after she was cured and got over from COVID-19 at the Santa Ana retirement home in Santona, northern Spain, 02 May 2020. After spending almost one month fighting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease, she has managed to recover. The banner reads 'Warrior being 103 years old. Fighter until the end'. EPA-EFE/Miguel Ramos