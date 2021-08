Police stand guard outside a criminal court where Costa Rican former priest Mauricio Viquez declared, in San Jose, on May 7, 2021. Viquez was handed over "in extradition to be prosecuted for his probable responsibility in the crimes of qualified rape, sexual abuse, aggravated corruption and dissemination of pornography in detriment of underage victims," the Mexican prosecutor's office said in a statement.,Image: 609836423, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia