epa08211671 People from 'Derecho a vivir' (lit. Right to Live) platform show a banner 'StopEuthanasia' during a demonstration next to Lower Chamber of Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 11 February 2020. Spanish Parliament debates on new draft of a bill decriminalizing euthanasia. The draft was proposed by ruling Socialist party. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI