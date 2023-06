Un fan a scos la licitație ochelarii de soare aruncați în public de Beyoncé, la concertul de la Londra. Care este suma de plecare

Beyoncé’s designer sunglasses are set to sell for up to Ł15,000 (GBP) after being put up for auction by a fan she threw them to at a concert., The superstar singer tossed her Off-White brand sunglasses to fan and TikToker Global Valentino during her Renaissance World Tour show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29., Film director Global Valentino captured the moment Beyoncé gave him the likely custom-made shades on video - and how security confiscated them from him immediately afterwards., It seemed Beyoncé was determined for him to have the sunglasses though, as she again threw them to him later in the show., Global Valentino says it was a tough decision to sell the black sunglasses, but plans to use the money to invest in his family and career., He told the New York Post: “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan., “Being gifted an item twice by Beyoncé will certainly remain the fondest memories of my life so far., “But I’m a committed filmmaker who has chosen to auction the glasses to invest in my family and career.”, Omega Auctions will sell the sunglasses in a live auction on July 4 beginning at 10am UK time, with expectations that they will be sold by 3pm., They have an estimated sale price of Ł10,000 - Ł15,000., *BYLINE: Globalvalentino on TikTok/Mega. 29 May 2023 *BYLINE: Globalvalentino on TikTok/Mega.,Image: 784383840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Beyoncé wearing her designer Off-White sunglasses on stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before throwing them to TikToker Global Valentino, who is now selling them at auction for up to Ł15,000 (GBP)