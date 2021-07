epa09324770 A young Bolivian woman takes a photo with her certificate of vaccination against covid-19, in La Paz, Bolivia, 05 July 2021. The vaccination certificate against covid-19 is the 'latest trend' among young Bolivians, who, stand in long lines early to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Since 01 July the Government extended the immunization age to those over 18 years of age, it is common to see long lines outside the vaccination centers of Bolivians between 18 and 29 years old who see in the vaccine an 'approach to the normal'. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz