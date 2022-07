Indian health workers screen passengers arriving from high-risk countries for symptoms of the Monkeypox virus, as India reported the first case of Monkeypox in the WHO South-East Asia Region, at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, India, 16 July 2022. The Tamil Nadu state public health department has started screening international passengers landing in the state of Tamil Nadu for symptoms of the Monkeypox virus as the first confirmed case of WHO South-East Asia Region has been reported in India after a traveler from Kerala who recently returned from the Middle East tested positive for the Monkeypox virus on 14 July 2022. The Tamil Nadu state government has increased the surveillance across the borders sharing with the state of Kerala and started screening at all international airports in Tamil Nadu. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED