epa08643516 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives a statement at the construction site of the Tesla Giga Factory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2020. Musk visited the German medical company Curevac in Tuebingen on 01 September 2020. Media report Musk will meet the German Economy Minister for talks. In June 2020, the German state invested 300 million euros in the vaccine developer Curevac and received 23 percent of the company's shares in return. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER