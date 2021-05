Pandemia a ucis între 7 și 13 milioane de oameni, mult peste bilanțul oficial de 3,3 milioane, arată un studiu. Cum stă România

epaselect epa09190122 Women sit next to candles at a courtyard as almost 30,000 candles are placed at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 10 May 2021. Prague Castle commemorates death of almost 30,000 Czech COVID-19 victims during the largest act of reverence in the history of Prague Castle. White candles fill three courtyards of Prague Castle. The daily numbers of newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK