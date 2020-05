A local woman parks a bicycle of Chinese bike-sharing service ofo by the River Seine in Paris, France, 6 December 2017. China's bike-sharing scheme operator Ofo launched its bicycles in Paris on Wednesday (6 December 2017) in a move to become a dominant player in Europe. Ofo, which operates 10 million bikes in China, launched a fleet of 4,000 in Milan last month and has begun operations in Vienna, Valencia and the London borough of Hackney. "We are ready to launch in Paris, we want to start by year-end or early next year, maybe more quickly if possible," Ofo France general manager Laurent Kennel told Reuters. Ofo is also in talks with other French and European cities about rolling out its dockless bicycles, which can be parked anywhere and unlocked with a smartphone app. Ofo will compete with Paris' pioneering Velib bike-sharing scheme, which has inspired similar set-ups in cities worldwide.