A Norwegian National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) High Mobility Launcher fires during Operation Formidable Shield May 10, 2023. Impressive scenes show NATO partners putting on a show of force.While Russia's Victory Day parade proved underwhelming, 13 NATO allied and partner nations are taking part in the widescale Formidable Shield exercise. Designed to demonstrate allied interoperability, the wargame takes place in a live-fire joint and combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) environment, using NATO command and control structures. The exercise takes place biennially, occurring during odd-numbered years. This year's event, taking place between 8-26 May, involves around 4,000 personnel, more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft.