„Pescuitul cu foc”, tradiția din Taiwan pe cale de dispariție. Planul pescarilor pentru a o salva

(150609) -- TAIPEI, June 9, 2015 () -- A fisherman lights sulphur stones to attract fish in Jinshan District of New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 8, 2015. Using sulphur stones in fishing is an ancient and traditional way to fish in Taiwan. Sulphur stone is a kind of flammable solid when it is in contact with water. Local fishermen would light up the sulphur stones first to attract fish with strong photokinesis and then lift up the fire quickly so that fish would jump up and end up in the fishing net. Right now there are only four fishing boats fishing in this special way here.,Image: 248430219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia