May 17, 2021, Stansted, Essex, United Kingdom: Holidaymakers at Stansted Airport on the first day of the easing of restrictions for international travel. Foreign holidays have resumed for people in England, with a traffic light system replacing the ban on international travel. For foreign travel, countries are rated green, amber or red under the UK Government's system with only the green list allowing for quarantine-free travel...Where: Stansted, Essex, United Kingdom.When: 17 May 2021.Credit: Cover Images (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)