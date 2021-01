epa08955740 Holocaust Survivor Yosef Kleinman, 91, is aministered his second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Jerusalem, Israel, 21 January 2021. Yosef Kleinman survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp and was a key witness in Eichmann's trial. Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated some 2.2 million of its around nine million citizens, yet the rate of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is rising drastically. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN