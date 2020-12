epa08100824 Visitors look on fireworks at Global Village as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 January 2020. Dubai on 26 December 2019 has celebrated the start of the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) which is heading to the highly anticipated EXPO 2020 from October 2020. The Dubai Shopping Festival is running until 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER