A Ukrainian soldier is seen preparing a demonstration of drone reconnaissance near Soledar. Soldiers in the drone unit said drone reconnaissance has been playing a big role in the war between Ukraine and Russia, which not only act as surveillance but also carry out attack mission. The eastern Ukrainian town in Donetsk region has been sieged by Russian armed force in January. The siege has provided advantage on the encirclement of nearby city, Bakhmut, which is seen as one of the most significant battle since the Russian invasion. As the Ukrainians are preparing for the long-awaited counteroffensive, the battle to regain control in Soledar and its surrounding area will be significant to Ukrainian army.